UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VCISY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

