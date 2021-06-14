UDR (NYSE:UDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.12. 1,432,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,046. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.61, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in UDR by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in UDR by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in UDR by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

