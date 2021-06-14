UDR (NYSE:UDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.
NYSE UDR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.12. 1,432,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,046. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.61, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74.
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in UDR by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in UDR by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in UDR by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.