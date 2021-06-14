Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lowered by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $191,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $336.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.56. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

