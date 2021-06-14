Ultiledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.46 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $48.46 million and approximately $101,744.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00804245 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.79 or 0.08012383 BTC.

ULT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

