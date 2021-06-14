Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $17,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,230 shares of company stock worth $4,011,052. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

