UMA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27.01 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $12.36 or 0.00030852 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $757.06 million and approximately $27.01 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.04 or 0.00791074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00084714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.94 or 0.08039455 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,160,563 coins and its circulating supply is 61,227,911 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

