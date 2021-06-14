UMA (UMA) Price Tops $12.36 on Major Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. UMA has a market capitalization of $757.06 million and $27.01 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.36 or 0.00030852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.04 or 0.00791074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00084714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.94 or 0.08039455 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,160,563 coins and its circulating supply is 61,227,911 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

