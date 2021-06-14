Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Cap Hits $5.36 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 43.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $3.97 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.