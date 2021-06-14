Unibright (UBT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $194.27 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.24 or 0.00787737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00084210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.03 or 0.07948001 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.