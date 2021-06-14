Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Price Reaches $0.46 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $59,347.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00062550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00168491 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00185372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.01040893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,475.08 or 1.00008685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

