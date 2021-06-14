Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Up 73.8% in May

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Unico American stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81. Unico American has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.60.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

