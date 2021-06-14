UNICORN Token (UNI) Tops One Day Volume of $29.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 72.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $151,417.77 and approximately $29.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060065 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001307 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

