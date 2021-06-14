Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $269,990.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00168291 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00185010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01053429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,879.01 or 1.00213922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,494,551 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

