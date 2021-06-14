Unifty Price Hits $25.92 on Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $25.92 or 0.00063669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and $2.16 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00165001 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00185486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.99 or 0.01031549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,781.24 or 1.00162796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,068 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.