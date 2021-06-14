UniLend (UFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.29 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 21% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $26.51 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniLend is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

