UniMex Network (UMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $102,600.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00062492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00168613 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00183931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.30 or 0.01053140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,244.67 or 1.00126997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002662 BTC.

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,817,263 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

