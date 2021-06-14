Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 818,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $180,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 36,031 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $221.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

