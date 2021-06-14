uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.89. 483,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.84. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in uniQure by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

