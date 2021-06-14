United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $67.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

Shares of UAL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 139,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,973,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -13.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Airlines by 16.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

