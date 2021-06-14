United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.88 on Monday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

