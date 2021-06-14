United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $55,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,864. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

