United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $305.34 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.51 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.