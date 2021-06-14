United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

USM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

