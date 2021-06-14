United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $382,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in United States Steel by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United States Steel by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 28.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.