UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $395.53. 18,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,145. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.