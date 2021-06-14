UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $395.67. 13,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,145. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock worth $4,240,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

