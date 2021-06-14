Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Unity Software worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $99.45 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a PE ratio of -85.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on U. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $22,009,859.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,179,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,023,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 939,652 shares of company stock worth $89,544,002.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

