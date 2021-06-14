Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Imperial Capital

Equities researchers at Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.93. 61,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,907. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after buying an additional 410,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 653,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

