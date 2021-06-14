Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $70.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $976.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

