Upholdings Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Upholdings Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 2,736 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upholdings Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upholdings Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

