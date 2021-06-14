uPlexa Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $479.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $901,422.96 and approximately $479.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

