Uptrennd Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Uptrennd has a market cap of $285,913.57 and approximately $77.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.19 or 0.00731855 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000645 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 127.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

