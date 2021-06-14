Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $222.73 million and $7.49 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for $22.27 or 0.00054712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00059560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00801006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.74 or 0.07953216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083153 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

