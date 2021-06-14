Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 7355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

The firm has a market cap of $640.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 18.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.