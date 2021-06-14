Urus Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $14.06 or 0.00034747 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00064226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00022817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.83 or 0.00800140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00084764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.85 or 0.08032435 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

