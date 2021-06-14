USDJ Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.90 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.86 million and $4.90 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00162044 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00181793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.13 or 0.01024643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,792.03 or 1.00201915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

