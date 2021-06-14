USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007893 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000206 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

