Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Up 68.2% in May

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the May 13th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile
Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.
