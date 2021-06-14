Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Up 68.2% in May

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the May 13th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

