UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.25. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UWM Holdings Co. Class presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UWM Holdings Co. Class news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.