V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in V.F. were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after buying an additional 911,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $64,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of VFC opened at $82.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

