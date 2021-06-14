Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Down to $15.44

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.44, but opened at $15.00. Vaccitech shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 458 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other Vaccitech news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875.

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

