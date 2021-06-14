Vai Reaches Market Cap of $92.95 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002195 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $92.95 million and $3.34 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00165001 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00185486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.99 or 0.01031549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,781.24 or 1.00162796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 103,990,400 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

