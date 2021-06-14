Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.65

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 1066899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $211,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

