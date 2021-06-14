Van Elle (LON:VANL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.50

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 48.55 ($0.63), with a volume of 96070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.79 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62.

About Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

