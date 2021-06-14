VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is WBI Investments’ 8th Largest Position

WBI Investments lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,845 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of WBI Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WBI Investments owned 0.49% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,088. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

