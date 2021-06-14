Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after buying an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

