Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,085. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $112.91 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

