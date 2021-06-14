Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 98.4% in May

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the May 13th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $80.22 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

