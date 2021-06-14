Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,642 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.34% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $27,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.77.

