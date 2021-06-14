Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $31,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $65.14. 17,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,773. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.